iOS 15 and MacOS Monterey Notes may not work on older versions

Apple is bringing a range of new features to Notes on iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey and according to a recent report, Notes created on these versions may not work on older versions of Notes.

9 to 5 Mac have discovered that some Notes that were created on the betas of macOS Monterey, iOS 5 and iPadOS 15 may not be compatible with older versions of the software.

Apparently any Notes that are created using iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey will on be compatible with Notes on iOS 14.5. iPadOS 14.5 and macOS 11.3 and above.

The reason for this is because the new versions of Notes comes with some new features like Tags and Mentions and these features are not compatible with older versions of the software. This means that if you have a device running an older versions these notes will not show up on their through iCloud.

Notes will detect these older versions of iOS and macOS and will alert you that these will not be shown on these devices.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey software updates later in the year. We are expecting it to land some time in September along with the new iPhone 13 smartphones.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

