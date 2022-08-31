iOS 15.6.1 battery test (Video)

Apple recently launched their iOS 15.6.1 software update, this was an important update as it fixed some security issues in iOS.

When the software was released, Apple also stopped signing iOS 15.6, to make sure that you could not downgrade to the previous version.

Now we get to find out what battery life is like in the iOS 15.6 software in a battery test video from iAppleBytes. The new software is tested against the previous iOS 15.6 software.

As we can see from the video the battery tests are run on the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone SE2, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13.

As we can see from the graph at the end, the majority of the handsets batteries lasted slightly less than in the previous test with iOS 15.6. So there is no improvement in battery life with this new software release.

Apple are currently testing iOS 16 at the moment which is now in beta ahead of its official release, this software will be released in September. We are hoping that the new iOS 16 software update will bring some battery life improvements to many models of the iPhone when it is released.

Apple is holding their iPhone 14 event on the 7th of September, so iOS 16 should be released sometime after that. The iOS 15.6.1 software update is available to download, it is recommended that you install the update.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals