iOS 15.5 beta 3 in action (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.5 beta 3 for the iPhone, the software was released to developers and it should also land for public beta testers sometime soon.

There were a number of other new betas at the same time, this included iPadOS 15.5 beta 3, macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 3, watchOS 8.6 beta 3, and a new beta of tvOS.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 15.5 beta 3 software in action and now we have another video of the software, this one is from Brandon Butch.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the release of this iOS 15.5 update, it will also include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 15.5 software update sometime in May, it will be released along with iPadOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4, and watchOS 8.6. They will be holding their 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference in early June, so we are expecting all of these software updates to be released before then.

As soon as we get some information on exactly when Apple is planning to launch their new iOS 15.5 software update and the other software updates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit Brandon Butch

