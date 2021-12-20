iOS 15.2 follow up (Video)

Apple’s iOS 15.2 software has been available for about a week, we have already seen a number of videos of the software and now we have another one.

The follow-up video below from Zollotech gives us another look at the new iOS software and its range of features. This update brings quite a lot of new features to the iPhone, it also comes with various bug fixes and also performance updates.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the new iOS 15.2 software update, including the new Apple Music Voice Plan which works with Apple’s Siri and is the most affordable version of Apple Music, this plan retails for $4.99 and it the most affordable Apple Music Plan.

There are also some changes to the Messages app with new safety features in Messages in this update, plus some changes to Siri and Search. Plus a range of new features for Privacy with the new App Privacy Report, this tells you what apps are accessing your data and how often and more.

The new iOS 15.2 software update is now available to download for the iPhone, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

