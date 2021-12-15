iOS 15.2: Here is another look(Video)

Apple released iOS 15.2 for the iPad this week, they also released iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1.

The iOS 15.2 software update comes with various bug fixes, performance improvements, and also a range of new features.

We have already seen one video of the software and now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at the latest iOS release.

This update includes the Apple Music Voice Plan which works with Apple’s Siri and is the most affordable version of Apple Music.

There are also some updates for privacy with the new App Privacy Report, this tells you what apps are accessing your data and how often and more.

The Messages app comes with some updates, there are some new safety features in Messages in this update, plus some changes to Siri and Search.

Apple has also included the new Legacy Contact feature that lets you select someone who can access your devices and data in the event of your death. Plus updates for the Camera app, TV App, Carplay, and more.

The new iOS 15.2 software update is now available to download as an over-the-air update, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

