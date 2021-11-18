iOS 15.2 Beta 3 shown off on video again

Apple recently released iOS 15.2 Beta 3 for both developers and public beta testers, they also released watchOS 8.3 beta 2, iPadOS 15.2 beta 3, and macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 3.

Yesterday we got to have a look at the new iOS 15.2 Beta 3 software and now we have another video, this one is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at this new beta of iOS 15.2.

As we can see from the video this update brings a range of new features to the iPhone, it also comes with various bug fixes and performance improvements.

This update includes the new Legacy Contac feature, this feature lets you select a contact that can have access to your device and all of your content, including your iCloud account in the event of your death. This could be a useful feature as people have had issues in the past trying to access content belonging to someone who has passed away.

We are expecting Apple to release its iOS 15.2 software sometime around the end of November, it should be released along with watchOS 8.3 beta 2, iPadOS 15.2 beta 3, and macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 3. As soon as we get some details on a possible release date we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals