iOS 14.6 battery life test (Video)

The new iOS 14.6 and iPadOS software update was released earlier this week, now we get to find out if there are any battery life improvements with this new version of iOS.

We have seen a number of hands on videos with the iOS 14.6 and iPadOS updates and now we get to find out if there are any battery life improvements in a new video.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests out the battery life on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and the 2020 iPhone SE, lets find out if there are any changes.

As we can see from the video there are no major battery life improvements with this new release, many are the same as the previous version and some are slightly worse.

Apple is working on iOS 14.7 which is currently in beta, it is not clear as yet on whether this version of the software will bring any battery life improvements.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

