iOS 13.5 GM speed test (Video)

We have already seen a hands on video with the new iOS 13.5 GM, this is the Gold Master developer version of the software and basically the version everyone will get when Apple releases the update.

Now we have a speed test video of iOS 13.5 vs iOS 13.4.1, the tests are run on a number of iPhones, if you want to jump to a specific device, the times are listed below.

The iPhone SE starts at 00:16, the iPhone 6S at 07:11, the iPhone 7 at 13:39, the iPhone 9 at 19:53 and the iPhone XR at 25:48, lets see if there are any speed improvements.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are no major improvements in the boot up times of iOS 13.5 GM over the previous iOS 13.4.1 release. There are also no speed improvements in the range of apps.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 13.5 some time soon, it may either land later this week or early next week.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

