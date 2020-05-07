iOS 13.5 beta 4 vs iOS 13.4.1 speed test (Video)

The fourth beta of iOS 13.5 was released yesterday, we have already seen a hands on video of the OS and now we have a speed test video of iOS 13.5 beta 4 vs iOS 13.4.1.

In the video below we get to see if their are any spec improvements in the new iOS 13.5 beta 4 over the current release of Apple’s mobile OS.

The tests are run on number of Apple devices, if you want to skip to a specific device, the iPhone SE starts at 00:16, iPhone 6S 06:53, iPhone 7 13:21, iPhone 8 19:28 and iPhone XR 25:39, lets see if there is any difference.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the new beta of iOS 13.5 in either the boot up times or the apps.

Apple are expected to release the final version of iOS 13.5 some time before the end of May, as soon as we get some more details about its release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals