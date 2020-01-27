iOS 13.3.1 Beta 3 vs iOS 13.3 speed test (Video)

Last week Apple released their third beta of iOS 13.3.1 and now we have a speed test video of iOS 13.3.1 Beta 3 vs iOS 13.3.

In the video below we get to see the new beta run side by side with the current iOS 13.3 release, if you want to skip to a specific device the iPhone SE is at 00:16, iPhone 6S 07:12, iPhone 7 13:34, iPhone 8 20:03, iPhone XR 26:35.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE booted up a split second faster on the new beta, there were no major speed improvements on the various apps.

The iPhone 6S running iOS 13 booted up quicker than the device running the new beta, there were no improvements in the app speeds.

With the iPhone 7 the device running the new beta booted up quicker than the device running the current release, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

In the test with the iPhone 8 the two handsets booted up at the same time, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

In the final test with the iPhone XR, the device running the new beta booted up slightly faster, there were no differences in speed on the various apps. So it looks like iOS 13.3.1 might bright some slightly quicker boot up times on some devices, the software is expected to land next month.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

