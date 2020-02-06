iOS 13.3.1 battery life test follow up (Video)

We recently saw a battery life test video for iOS 13.3.1 and now we have another video, the latest video is designed to show how battery life may improve on your device over time after a software update.

The first video test that we saw was done just after the software update was released, this new video has been created after the software has been run on these devices for aa week. As with the previous video this one was released by iAppleBytes.

As we can see from the video the tests were run on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone XR and iPhone 11

Out of all of the device the only devices which had improved battery life over the first test was the iPhone 6S, all off the other devices had better battery life on the first test.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

