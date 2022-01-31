Interview with FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki

Gamers interested in learning more about the new game by FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team may be interested in a new interview with the iconic games designer on the PlayStation blog. Next month on February 25th the latest game from the studio Elden Ring will launch. Created thanks to a partnership with George R.R. Martin, writer of the amazing Game of Thrones books and FromSoftware, creators of the Dark Souls games will be launching exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

“Lucky for us, Miyazaki-san took some time away from Elden Ring’s final stretch to chat about the game itself, his thoughts on accessibility and artistic collaboration, and even a bit about his time with the co-op fun of It Takes Two.”

FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki interview

What’s one element about Elden Ring that you want to ensure isn’t overlooked by fans/press before the game launches?

“There’s not one specific area from the network test that players overlooked or a part of the game that we want to push on them. Mainly, we want players to feel the importance of the level of freedom that we’re focusing on this time. We want them to enjoy the game in their own way and feel liberated in this new open world that they can explore at their own pace.

If possible, we want players to try and steer clear of spoilers or guides and go in with a completely fresh, open mind and enjoy that initial sense of adventure. That’s how we’d want to experience the game if we were going into it for the first time. And that’s how we hope our players can experience the game comfortably at their own pace with this new sense of wonder.”

What were your biggest lessons learned in making a sprawling open world game?

“There were two major challenges we faced developing Elden Ring. The first was expanding upon the level of freedom. More so than our previous games, Elden Ring has a vast world with an open overworld, so we were faced with the ordeal of how we maintain our gameplay style while offering a renewed sense of openness. So with elements like balancing the player’s exploration alongside boss fights, the order of progression that players go through the game, and the progression of the events themselves throughout the map–trying to expand on player freedom while balancing all of this was a significant challenge. But we learned many great lessons attempting to achieve this. “

