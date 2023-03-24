Intel vPro 13th Gen processors unveiled

Intel has today unveiled its new Intel vPro platform powered by the full lineup of 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The new chips have been specifically built for business and to address the “ever-changing needs by delivering the most comprehensive security” says Intel. The Intel vPro portfolio will be included in more than 170 notebooks, desktops and entry workstations from partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Panasonic and Samsung.

Intel vPro 13th Gen Intel Core performance improvements :

_ Up to 65% faster Windows application performance versus 3-year-old desktop PC.

– Up to 45% faster content creation while multitasking than a current AMD desktop.

– Up to 2.3 times faster Windows application performance versus 3-year-old mobile PC.

– Up to 40% faster Windows application performance versus a current AMD notebook6 and up to 25% faster business application performance versus Apple M2.

– Up to 58% faster report generation while collaborating than a current AMD notebook.

Jump over to the official Intel press release by following the link below to read the small print associated with each of these performance comparisons.

Intel vPro

“Intel’s new vPro platform offers critical threat prevention with dozens of security capabilities built deep in the silicon, helping reduce attack surface by an estimated 70% versus 4-year-old PCs.2 New IT-enabled memory encryption will also take virtualization-based security to a game-changing level in Windows. Customers will have more choice with endpoint detection and response (EDR) vendors enabled with Intel® Threat Detection Technology, bringing higher-efficacy detection of the latest threats. And as the only business platform with all of this and built-in hardware security to detect ransomware and software supply chain attacks, Intel vPro has the most comprehensive security offering in the industry. “

“The new vPro platform is based on the 13th Gen Intel Core processors offering a hybrid architecture with new Performance-cores, more Efficient-cores on select offerings, smarter task classification with Intel Thread Director and better energy efficiency with Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology. Coupled with leading technologies like Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), Thunderbolt™ 4 and the validation of the Intel Evo platform with superior experiences like intelligent collaboration, Intel vPro devices are optimized for modern business computing. “

Source : Intel





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals