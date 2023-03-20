Lenovo ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5 desktop workstations unveiled

Lenovo has this week introduced its new range of Lenovo ThinkStation PC systems in the form of the PX, P7 and P5 desktop workstations. The new range of computer systems has been redesigned by Lenovo from the ground up to provide users with solutions to tackle “high-computing workloads” offering Intel processors with up to 120 cores and support for high-end NVIDIA RTX professional graphics cards.

“These new desktop workstations have been meticulously designed with a customer-centric lens in order to meet desired business outcomes and deliver innovative new solutions that our customers can enjoy well into the future as workloads increase in complexity,” said Rob Herman, vice president of Lenovo’s Workstation and Client AI Business Unit. “We partnered closely with Intel, NVIDIA and Aston Martin to ensure these new systems offer the best of form and functionality by combining a premium chassis with ultra high-end graphics, memory and processing power.”

Lenovo ThinkStation PX

“Lenovo’s highest-end, flagship workstation product offering, the Lenovo ThinkStation PX reaches extreme levels of power and performance with support for more cores and expandability than previous generations of Lenovo workstations. Rack-optimized, the ThinkStation PX offers the flexibility needed for both desktop and data center environments, enabling a seamless transition between the two. This versatile new workstation is powered by the latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which offers up to 120 CPU cores and boasts a 53% average performance gain over the prior generation2.

The ThinkStation PX also offers support for up to four dual-slot NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, so users can manage and execute the most complex workflows found in today’s work environments including creative finishing and CAE simulation. The new desktop workstation, with up to 2TB of DDR5 memory and ultra-fast bandwidth through PCIe Gen 5 lanes provides flexibility for multi-user virtualization in hybrid workflow environments — whether in the data center or carpet clusters under the desktop. Finally, this workstation offers an efficient 1850W PSU and optional redundant power supplies.”

Lenovo ThinkStation P7

“The ThinkStation P7 features a breakthrough new compute architecture with the latest Intel Xeon W processors, supporting up to 56 cores in a single socket, for reimagined power needed to tackle compute-intensive, multithreaded tasks head-on. Designed to exceed the most rigorous performance and reliability challenges of workloads that typically relied on servers or cloud resources in the past, the ThinkStation P7 is also rack-optimized for use in a variety of desktop and data center environments in a 4U enclosure.

With support for up to three dual-slot NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, the ThinkStation P7 is ideal for content creators, architects, designers, engineers and data scientists who require unprecedented graphics, visualization, real-time rendering, CAE and AI performance. From automotive styling and computational fluid dynamics analysis to complex video production and rendering workflows, the ThinkStation P7 can take on the toughest challenges.”

Lenovo ThinkStation P5

“A workhorse of a desktop workstation, the ThinkStation P5 is engineered for a wide number of industry verticals and has been redesigned to satisfy users’ demand for higher levels of performance, IT expandability and ease of management in the enterprise. The next-generation workstation features a newly designed chassis, the latest Intel Xeon W processors, which offer up to 24 cores, and support for up to two NVIDIA RTX A6000 professional graphics cards.

High-speed DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5 bandwidth deliver extreme configurability that caters to end-users’ unique needs. Optimized for architects, designers, engineers, and creatives alike, this workstation shines in solid modeling and compute-intensive tasks including BIM, complex 3D CAD, reality capture and geospatial visualization, visual effects, and edge deployments.”

Source : Lenovo





