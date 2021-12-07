Intel is planning on taking Mobileye public

Intel has announced that it is planning to take its Mobileye business public, the company’s technology is used by car manufacturers and it recently shipped its 100 millionth unit.

Mobileye was acquired by Intel around four years ago and Intel is planning to keep a majority shareholding in the company.

With the full support of Intel’s board of directors, Intel today announced its intention to take Mobileye public in the United States in mid-2022 via an initial public offering (IPO) of newly issued Mobileye stock. The move will unlock the value of Mobileye for Intel shareholders by creating a separate publicly traded company and will build on Mobileye’s successful track record and serve its expanded market.

Intel will remain the majority owner of Mobileye, and the two companies will continue as strategic partners, collaborating on projects as they pursue the growth of computing in the automotive sector. The share of semiconductors is expected to be 20% of a premium vehicle’s total bill-of-materials (BOM) by 20301. The Mobileye executive team will remain, with Prof. Amnon Shashua continuing as the company’s CEO. Recently acquired Moovit as well as Intel teams working on lidar and radar development and other Mobileye projects will be aligned as part of Mobileye.

You can find out more information about Intel’s plans for Mobileye over at their website at the link below.

Source Intel

