Intel Horseshoe Bend concept folding OLED tablet PC

At CES 2020 this week Intel has unveiled a new folding screen prototype in the form of the Intel Horseshoe Bend offering a touchscreen 17 inch OLED display that can be folded in half. The OLED display Integrated into the Horseshoe Bend offer is an aspect ratio of 4:3 and is 17.3 inches diagonal when unfolded.

Codenamed the “Horseshoe Bend” the concept tablet PC by Intel is based on the company’s upcoming Tiger Lake mobile processors, the design is similar in size to a 12-inch laptop with a folding touchscreen display that can be opened. Intel explains a little more about the foldable PC market. “Form factor innovation, including dual screens and a revolutionary foldable design: Through deepened co-engineering efforts with OEM partners, Intel helps deliver category-defining devices based on Intel Core processors. This includes new dual-screen and foldable designs like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, which leverages the Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology (codenamed “Lakefield”) expected to ship midyear, and the Dell Concept Duet.”

“At Intel, our ambition is to help customers make the most of technology inflections like AI, 5G and the intelligent edge so that together, we can enrich lives and shape the world for decades to come. As we highlighted today, our drive to infuse intelligence into every aspect of computing can have positive impact at unprecedented scale,” explained Intel CEO Bob Swan during Intel’s news conference at CES 2020.

Source : Intel

