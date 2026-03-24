Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus vs Ryzen 9700X: The First Benchmarks Are In

Intel’s latest release in the 200S series, the Core Ultra 200S Plus, offers a glimpse into the balance between performance and efficiency in modern CPUs. Built on the Aero Lake architecture, this processor features a 24-core setup, including 8 performance cores reaching up to 5.44 GHz and 16 efficiency cores clocked at 4.7 GHz. As noted by ETA Prime, its integration with Intel’s application optimization software (APO) has demonstrated measurable improvements in gaming performance. For example, allowing APO in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider resulted in higher frame rates, highlighting its potential for gamers and multitaskers alike.

Explore how the Core Ultra 200S Plus performs in gaming benchmarks when paired with GPUs like the RTX 5080 and examine its multitasking efficiency supported by 24 threads and 36 MB of Intel Smart Cache. Gain insight into its productivity capabilities, including Blender rendering and Cinebench results and see how it compares to AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X in demanding workflows. This assessment provides a detailed look at the processor’s strengths across various use cases.

Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus : Key Features & Specifications

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Intel Core Ultra 7270K Plus, built on Aero Lake architecture, features 24 cores (8 performance cores up to 5.44 GHz and 16 efficiency cores up to 4.7 GHz) and 24 threads, offering exceptional performance for gaming and productivity tasks.

Key specifications include 36 MB Intel Smart Cache, 40 MB L2 cache, 125W base power (250W max turbo), a 4-core XE-based iGPU and Intel AI Boost NPU for AI-driven workloads, all priced competitively at $299.

Intel’s optimization tools, including the Binary Optimization Tool and Application Optimization (APO), enhance performance in real-world applications, particularly in gaming and productivity scenarios.

Gaming benchmarks show significant performance improvements, with higher FPS in titles like “Cyberpunk 2077” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” especially when paired with high-end GPUs like the RTX 5080.

Compared to AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X, the 7270K Plus excels in both gaming and multi-core productivity tasks, making it a versatile and future-proof choice for demanding users.

The Intel Core Ultra 7270K Plus is designed to meet the needs of demanding users, offering a robust set of specifications that cater to gamers, content creators and professionals alike. Its key features include:

Core Configuration: 24 cores, comprising 8 performance cores clocked up to 5.44 GHz and 16 efficiency cores reaching up to 4.7 GHz.

24 cores, comprising 8 performance cores clocked up to 5.44 GHz and 16 efficiency cores reaching up to 4.7 GHz. Threads: 24 threads to ensure seamless multitasking and efficient workload distribution.

24 threads to ensure seamless multitasking and efficient workload distribution. Cache: 36 MB of Intel Smart Cache and 40 MB of L2 cache for faster data access and improved performance.

36 MB of Intel Smart Cache and 40 MB of L2 cache for faster data access and improved performance. Power: A base power of 125W, with a maximum turbo power of 250W for demanding tasks.

A base power of 125W, with a maximum turbo power of 250W for demanding tasks. Integrated Graphics: A 4-core XE-based iGPU clocked at up to 2 GHz, suitable for light graphical workloads.

A 4-core XE-based iGPU clocked at up to 2 GHz, suitable for light graphical workloads. AI Features: Intel AI Boost NPU for accelerating AI-driven applications and workloads.

Intel AI Boost NPU for accelerating AI-driven applications and workloads. Price: Competitively priced at $299, offering excellent value for its capabilities.

This configuration ensures the processor is well-equipped to handle a wide range of intensive tasks, from high-performance gaming to complex content creation workflows.

Performance Insights

The Core Ultra 7270K Plus builds on the success of its predecessor, the Core Ultra 265K, by delivering significant improvements in both single-core and multi-core performance. Benchmarks such as Geekbench 6 and Cinebench R24 highlight its ability to achieve higher scores across various performance metrics.

When Intel’s binary optimization tool is enabled, the processor demonstrates further performance gains, particularly in gaming and application-specific scenarios. In productivity benchmarks like Blender, the 7270K Plus outpaces competitors such as AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X, showcasing its efficiency in handling multi-threaded workloads. This makes it an ideal choice for users seeking a processor that excels in both gaming and productivity tasks.

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Intel’s Optimization Tools: Unlocking Potential

A key differentiator of the Intel Core Ultra 7270K Plus is its compatibility with Intel’s advanced optimization tools, which are designed to maximize CPU performance in real-world applications. These tools include:

Binary Optimization Tool: This tool dynamically rewrites game and application code to improve execution efficiency, resulting in enhanced performance without compromising stability or visual fidelity.

This tool dynamically rewrites game and application code to improve execution efficiency, resulting in enhanced performance without compromising stability or visual fidelity. Application Optimization (APO): APO intelligently manages core and thread allocation for supported games and applications, making sure optimal resource utilization and smoother performance.

These tools are particularly effective in CPU-intensive scenarios, providing tangible benefits that extend beyond synthetic benchmarks. By using these optimizations, users can experience improved performance in a variety of tasks, from gaming to professional workloads.

Gaming Performance: Tested and Proven

The Intel Core Ultra 7270K Plus excels in gaming performance, particularly when paired with a high-end GPU like the RTX 5080. Real-world gaming benchmarks demonstrate its ability to handle modern, graphically demanding titles with ease. Key results include:

Cyberpunk 2077: Average FPS increased from 75 to 82 with the binary optimization tool enabled, providing a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

Average FPS increased from 75 to 82 with the binary optimization tool enabled, providing a smoother and more immersive gaming experience. Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Average FPS improved from 156 to 165, even without optimization tools, showcasing the processor’s raw power.

Average FPS improved from 156 to 165, even without optimization tools, showcasing the processor’s raw power. Red Dead Redemption 2: While average FPS gains were modest, the CPU delivered better maximum and minimum frame rates, making sure consistent and reliable performance.

These results highlight the processor’s ability to deliver exceptional gaming performance, making it a compelling choice for gamers who demand high frame rates and smooth gameplay.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X, the Intel Core Ultra 7270K Plus demonstrates its strengths in both gaming and productivity tasks. In 1080p gaming benchmarks, it achieves slightly higher average FPS, while its superior multi-core performance gives it an edge in productivity workloads such as video rendering and 3D modeling.

This balance of gaming and productivity capabilities positions the 7270K Plus as a versatile option for users who require a processor that can excel in multiple areas without compromise.

Future Developments and Support

Intel has announced plans to expand the compatibility of its optimization tools to a broader range of applications and games. As more developers adopt these tools, the performance benefits of the 7270K Plus are expected to increase, further enhancing its value over time. This forward-looking approach ensures that the processor remains relevant and competitive in the rapidly evolving CPU market.

Benchmark Test Setup

The benchmarks for the Intel Core Ultra 7270K Plus were conducted using a high-performance test setup to ensure accurate and reliable results. The configuration included:

GPU: RTX 5080 for high-end graphical performance.

RTX 5080 for high-end graphical performance. Motherboard: ROG MiniITX B860, optimized for compatibility and stability.

ROG MiniITX B860, optimized for compatibility and stability. RAM: 32GB DDR5 running at 7200 MT/s for fast and efficient memory access.

This setup ensured that the CPU’s performance was not bottlenecked by other components, providing a clear and accurate representation of its capabilities.

A Versatile and Reliable Performer

The Intel Core Ultra 7270K Plus stands out as a powerful and versatile desktop CPU, offering a compelling mix of features, performance and value. With its high core counts, fast clock speeds and innovative optimization tools, it delivers exceptional results for both gamers and content creators. Priced at $299, it provides an attractive option for users seeking a processor that can handle a wide range of tasks with ease.

As Intel continues to expand support for its optimization tools, the 7270K Plus is poised to deliver even greater performance benefits in the future. Whether you’re looking to elevate your gaming experience or tackle demanding productivity tasks, this processor is a strong and reliable choice for 2026 and beyond.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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