Instagram will now let you know when their app is down

After the recent outages of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp there are now some changes being made to Instagram, it will now alert you when there is a problem with the app.

You will now see a notification in the app letting you know that there is a technical issue, as many people were wondering what had happened during the outages.

We’re testing a new feature that will notify you in your Activity Feed when we experience an outage or technical issue, and when it is resolved. We won’t send a notification every single time there is an outage, but when we see that people are confused and looking for answers, we’ll determine if something like this could help make things clearer. This test will run in the US and go on for the next few months. Just like any experiment, this may be something we roll out more widely, but we want to start small and learn. And if it makes sense to, we’ll expand to more people.

In the first outage, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were offline for around 6 hours, the second outage was smaller on Facebook at around two hours. They are also making some other changes to the account statusm you can see more details below.

Source Instagram

