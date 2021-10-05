Facebook provides more details about yesterdays outage

Yesterday Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for around 6 hours, this is the largest outage Facebook has suffered since 2008.

Now Facebook has shared more details about what caused it to be offline along with Instagram and with WhatsApp.

To all the people and businesses around the world who depend on us, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by today’s outage across our platforms. We’ve been working as hard as we can to restore access, and our systems are now back up and running. The underlying cause of this outage also impacted many of the internal tools and systems we use in our day-to-day operations, complicating our attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the problem.

Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.

You can find out more details about what happened over at Facebook’s website at the link below, the social network has apologized for the outage. It is unfortunate that all three platforms, which are used by billions of people went offline at the same time.

Source Facebook

