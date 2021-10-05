Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffer major outage

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffered a major outage yesterday, the three platforms were offline for around six hours yesterday.

The platforms were apparently suffering from networking issues, this was revealed by Facebook CTO, Mike Schroepfer on Twitter, you can see is tweet below.

*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible — Mike Schroepfer (@schrep) October 4, 2021

The services were down worldwide, this included the USA, the UK and many more countries, it took Facebook around six hours from the initial outage to get all three back online.

Facebook previously announced that all three services would have deeper integration, this is an example of why this is not a good thing, as if one of the services goes down it appears they all do.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the outage on Facebook when the three online services came back online.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about. – Mark Zuckerberg.

It is not clear as yet on exactly what cause the outage, the only official news about the outage Facebook has given has said that it was cause by networking issues.

Source 9 to 5 Mac, TechMeme

