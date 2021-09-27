Instagram is pausing its Instagram Kids apps

Instagram has announced that it is pausing its plans for its Instagram Kids apps which was designed for kids under the age of 13.

The company has come under criticism for the plans for the app and now they are putting those plans on hold.

We wanted to provide an update on our work to build an Instagram experience for people under the age of 13, often referred to as “Instagram Kids.” We started this project to address an important problem seen across our industry: kids are getting phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps that are meant for those 13 or older.

We firmly believe that it’s better for parents to have the option to give their children access to a version of Instagram that is designed for them — where parents can supervise and control their experience — than relying on an app’s ability to verify the age of kids who are too young to have an ID.

Critics of “Instagram Kids” will see this as an acknowledgement that the project is a bad idea. That’s not the case. The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today.

You can find out more details over at Instagram’s plans to pause their Instagram app for children over at their website at the link below.

Source Instagram

