Instagram adds new anti hate features

Instagram has added a range of new anti hate features to its app in an attempt to cut down on hate and abuse that people are facing on their platform.

After the recent Euro 2020 football contest some of England’s black players were subjected to disgusting racial abuse online and on social media.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other platforms have been looking at ways to stop this happening in the future. These new features that Instagram are introducing have been developed after the abuse that was directed at these young football players.

We saw this after the recent Euro 2020 final, which resulted in a significant – and unacceptable – spike in racist abuse towards players. Creators also tell us they don’t want to switch off comments and messages completely; they still want to hear from their community and build those relationships. Limits allows you to hear from your long-standing followers, while limiting contact from people who might only be coming to your account to target you.

It is good to see social media companies like Instagram tackle these issues, although they obviously need to make sure that they continue top do more to make sure this sort of unacceptable racist behaviour does not occur in the future.

You can see full details about the new features that Instagram are bringing in to cut down on this sort of online hate at the link below.

Source Instagram

