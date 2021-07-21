Instagram adds new features to control sensitive content

Instagram has announced that it is adding new features which are designed to control sensitive content and lets you choose what type of content you can see on the explore tab.

The new Instagram Sensitive Content Control option will let you decide how much sensitive content you see in the explore feed. This can be done from the settings menu in the app by going to Account and then Sensitive Content Control.

This new feature gives you control over sensitive content. You can decide to leave things as they are, assuming you’re satisfied with your experience today, or you can adjust the Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content. We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see on Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see.

To view your Sensitive Content Control, go to your profile, tap the Settings menu in the upper right corner, tap Account, then tap Sensitive Content Control. Here you can decide whether to keep the setting at its default state (“Limit”) or to see more (“Allow”) or less of some types of sensitive content (“Limit Even More”). You can change your selection at any time. One exception to this: the “Allow” option will not be available to people under 18.

You can find out about this new feature which is designed to filter out sensitive content over at Instagram’s website at the link below.

Source Instagram, Engadget

