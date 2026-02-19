INMO Air 3 Smart AR Glasses Review : Suit Movies & Games More Than Work Tasks

The INMO Air 3 Smart AR Glasses deliver a standalone augmented reality experience, combining advanced waveguide technology with a sleek yet unconventional design. According to Gamesky, these glasses are powered by a Snapdragon XR processor and feature Sony micro OLED technology, allowing a virtual 150-inch screen with 600 nits of brightness. While the device excels in visual quality and portability, it faces limitations in battery life, sound performance, and camera capabilities, making it more suitable for tech enthusiasts than general users.

In this review, you will explore key aspects of the INMO Air 3, including its display quality, AR functionality, and practical constraints like battery life and outdoor usability. You’ll also gain insights into how its features, such as built-in motion tracking and app compatibility, contribute to its strengths and weaknesses. By the end, you’ll have a clearer understanding of whether this device aligns with your needs for media consumption or casual gaming.

INMO Air 3 Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The INMO Air 3 Smart AR Glasses feature a sleek design with advanced waveguide technology, offering a vivid 150-inch virtual screen and immersive media experiences, but their bulkier frame may not appeal to all users.

Powered by Android 14 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the glasses operate as a standalone device, supporting AR apps and media, though the camera quality is limited compared to modern smartphones.

Battery life is a major drawback, lasting only 1.5 to 2 hours per charge, though fast charging partially mitigates this issue.

The glasses excel in media and casual gaming but struggle with visibility in bright environments, requiring additional shades for outdoor use.

Targeted at tech enthusiasts and early adopters, the INMO Air 3 is ideal for light productivity and media consumption but lacks the versatility and practicality for mainstream or professional use.

Design and Build: Balancing Functionality and Style

The INMO Air 3 blends functionality with a sleek yet unconventional design. While bulkier than traditional eyewear, the glasses maintain a modern aesthetic that appeals to tech-savvy users. At the core of the device is the powerful Snapdragon XR 8-core processor, making sure smooth performance for AR applications. The integration of Sony micro OLED technology enables the glasses to project a virtual 150-inch screen with 600 nits of brightness, delivering a vivid and immersive visual experience.

Despite its innovative design, the glasses’ unconventional appearance may not appeal to everyone. The bulkier frame can draw attention in public, potentially deterring users who prefer discreet wearable devices. However, for those prioritizing functionality over subtlety, the design strikes a balance between style and practicality.

Performance and Features: A Standalone AR Device

Powered by Android 14, the INMO Air 3 operates as a fully self-contained device, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This configuration provides ample capacity for running apps, storing media, and performing light multitasking. Users can access both the INMO App Store and the Google Play Store, making sure compatibility with a wide range of applications.

The glasses feature a 120° wide-angle camera that supports basic AR interactions. While functional, the camera’s quality is not on par with modern smartphones, limiting its utility for photography or video recording. This highlights the device’s primary focus on AR functionality rather than traditional camera capabilities. Additionally, the glasses include built-in sensors for motion tracking, enhancing the AR experience by allowing seamless interaction with virtual elements.

INMO Air 3 Smart AR Glasses Review 2026

Here are additional guides from our expansive article library that you may find useful on smart glasses.

Media and Gaming: Immersive but Limited

The INMO Air 3 excels in delivering an engaging media and gaming experience. The vibrant display is ideal for watching movies, playing casual games, or enjoying private media sessions. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to pair external controllers for gaming or headphones for improved audio quality, enhancing the overall experience.

However, the display struggles in bright environments, requiring the use of included shades to maintain visibility. While this workaround improves usability, it underscores the device’s limitations in outdoor or high-light settings. Despite these challenges, the glasses provide a portable and immersive entertainment solution for users willing to adapt to its constraints.

Battery Life: A Key Weakness

Battery performance remains one of the most significant drawbacks of the INMO Air 3. With a usage time of only 1.5 to 2 hours per charge, the glasses are unsuitable for extended sessions. This limitation significantly impacts their practicality for on-the-go use or prolonged media consumption.

On the positive side, the device supports fast charging, reaching a full charge in just one hour and 50% in 30 minutes. While this feature helps mitigate some inconvenience, the short battery life remains a critical limitation, particularly for users seeking a device capable of sustained performance.

Audio and Controls: Functional but Unremarkable

The built-in speakers provide adequate sound quality for casual use but lack the depth and bass required for immersive audio experiences. For navigation, the glasses feature a handheld touchpad and a side-mounted trackpad. These controls are intuitive and responsive, though they may require an adjustment period for new users. While functional, the audio and control systems do not stand out as defining strengths of the device.

Use Cases and Limitations: A Niche Product

The INMO Air 3 is best suited for media consumption and casual gaming rather than productivity or communication. Its limited battery life, subpar camera quality, and unconventional design make it less practical for professional or everyday use. However, for early adopters and tech enthusiasts, the glasses offer a glimpse into the potential of AR technology. Key limitations include:

Short battery life, restricting extended use.

Camera quality that lags behind modern smartphones.

Visibility challenges in bright environments.

Unconventional design that may not appeal to all users.

Despite these drawbacks, the INMO Air 3 provides an intriguing look at the future of wearable AR devices, offering a unique combination of portability and immersive media capabilities.

Target Audience: Who Should Consider the INMO Air 3?

The INMO Air 3 is tailored for tech enthusiasts and early adopters eager to explore emerging AR technologies. If you are looking for a portable, self-contained media solution and are willing to accept the device’s limitations, the INMO Air 3 could be a compelling choice. However, if you prioritize versatility, extended battery life, or professional functionality, this iteration may not meet your expectations.

For those intrigued by the potential of AR wearables, the INMO Air 3 offers a unique opportunity to experience the technology firsthand. While it may not yet be a mainstream solution, it serves as a stepping stone toward the future of augmented reality.

Media Credit: Gamesky



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.