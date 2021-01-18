Inkplate 10 e-paper display launches via Crowd Supply from $129

Following on from the successful launch of their previously and smaller Inkplate 6 e-paper display. E-radionica has returned to the Crowd Supply website to launch their new larger Inkplate 10 e-paper display, offers you a low-power, easy-to-program, open-hardware e-paper display with Wi-Fi support and a large 9.7″ screen.

Inkplate 10 is a powerful, energy-efficient, Wi-Fi enabled ESP32 board with a recycled 9.7 inch e-paper display. It’s open hardware supported by an open-source software library, and it’s easy to program, regardless of whether you prefer MicroPython or the Arduino IDE.

“We rely on our screens to bring us a great deal of information about the world around us, and e-paper technology overcomes many of the limitations inherent in those we typically see on mobile phones, laptops, and external monitors. With properties such as high contrast, daylight readability, and remarkable energy efficiency (owing to the fact that they only draw power while changing what they display) e-paper screens are uniquely suited to many applications. And best of all, these particular screens are recycled from Amazon Kindles and other such e-readers that might otherwise end up in a scrap heap!”

First and foremost, Inkplate 10 has a 9.7 inch, 1,200 x 825 pixel display with twice the resolution of its smaller sibling. But it has some nice under-the-hood upgrades, as well. Examples include more GPIO pins, an RTC clock, a 38% faster per-pixel refresh time, a USB Type-C port, and lower power consumption.

“So, if you’re in the market for a nice-looking screen on which you can display whatever you want—wherever, at whatever time of day, and for however long you want—we invite you to check out Inkplate 10. We think you’ll find it delightful!”

Excellent features of the new Inkplate 10 screen include a 3-bit grayscale, which allows Inkplate 10 to display black, white, and six different shades of gray. (A 1-bit black & white mode is also available.) 1.61 second refresh time, including cleanup, which makes it one of the fastest for an e-paper screen of this size and partial refresh support, so you don’t have to reset the entire screen to add content.

“Inkplate 10’s little brother, Inkplate 6, was our first attempt to create a smart e-paper display for everyone. And it was a success! In just over a month, we received nine times the level of support we expected, and we’ve since shipped all crowdfunded Inkplates to their new owners. Satisfied backers have commented on the versatility and simplicity of the display, but they’ve also asked for more: a bigger display, faster speeds, and additional functionality. Well, we’ve been listening.”

Features & Specifications

Display:

– 9.7 inch, 1200 x 825 pixel e-paper display with support for grayscale, partial updates, and quick refresh cycles

– 1.61 second refresh time in black & white mode

– 1.81 second refresh time in grayscale mode

– 0.62s for partial update

Connectivity:

– A USB Type-C port for programming and power

– Integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 (BLE) support thanks to the on-board ESP32 module

– Plenty of additional GPIO pins and support for I²C, SPI, and easyC/Qwiic connectivity

– A MicroSD card reader (for storing images to be displayed, among other uses)

Power:

– Extremely low power consumption, including a 22 µA sleep state that can go months on a single battery

– A JST input and MCP73831 charger for Lithium battery power

– An on-board Real Time Clock (RTC) to reduce power consumption and keep time

– A power supply based on the Texas Instruments (TI) TPS65186

Physical:

– Three capacitive touch pads (usable through the optional enclosure)

– A Push button for power and an additional user button (“WAKE”)

– A form factor that’s optimized for custom enclosures

– An optional 3D-printed enclosure (source files will be available by the time Inkplate 10 ships to backers)

– Dimensions: 23 x 18 x 1 cm

– Weight: 260 g

Software:

– Arduino libraries (100% compatible with Adafruit GFX) and a MicroPython module that facilitate the rendering of text, images, and line art. ESP-IDF driver will be available as well.

– An Online Image Converter to prepare you images for display on Inkplate 10

A GUI Designer to help you build a user interface for your own application

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals