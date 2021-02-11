Infinix Smart 5 smartphone launches in India

The Infinix Smart 5 smartphone launched in August and now the handset is launching in India, the device has slightly different specifications to the version we saw last year.

The India variant of the Infinix Smart 5 comes with a 6.82 inch IPS LCD display and it features a MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

The Smart 5 will come with a choice of 2GB or 3GB of RAM and it features 32GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The handset will come with an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there will be a 13 megapixel main camera and a secondary low light camera. It will also come with a 6000 mAh battery and will feature Android 10 Go Edition and XOS 7. Pricing will start at INR 8,999 which is about $123.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals