Innodisk industrial storage solutions with iSLC technology

Innodisk has this week announced the launch of a new “comprehensive line ” of industrial storage solutions equipped with iSLC technology. Combining the BiCS5 112-layer TLC 3D NAND Flash, the new technology enhances the industrial storage performance and achieves the industry-highest 100K P/E cycles.

Compared to traditional TLC 3D NAND Flash, this extends the lifespan by 33 times. From today the new Innodisk SATA SSD 3IE7 and PCIe 4IG2-P Series storage solutions are now available to purchase with the PCIe 3IE6 and PCIe 4IE3 Series will soon to arrive sometime during Q2 2023.

Industrial-grade storage solutions

“In addition, seeing that many 5G networking, 5G infrastructure, and smart city applications are implemented under harsh outdoor conditions or in 24/7 environments, such as smart e-payment based on AI vision inspection and ANPR, Innodisk leverages its hardware-software integration capability to embed the firmware technologies with the iSLC Series. With Innodisk’s exclusive iData Guard and iPower Guard firmware, the data transition can be conducted under unstable environments and be protected to achieve optimal stability and experience for the business opportunities of 5G networking, smart city, and AIoT applications.”

“The Innodisk iSLC Series supports SATA and PCIe interfaces and provides various specifications of sizes as well as the standard and industrial wide-range temperature models. Now, the SATA SSD 3IE7 and PCIe 4IG2-P Series are available in the market, and the PCIe 3IE6 and PCIe 4IE3 Series will soon have their launch in Q2, 2023. Customers from different vertical fields can find the ideal solutions from Innodisk’s comprehensive and high-quality offers to seize the growing industrial business opportunities.”

Source : Innodisk





