YMTC X3-9070 TLC 3D NAND flash powered by Xtacking 3.0 architecture

At the recent Flash Memory Summit (FMS) 2022 the engineering team at YMTC have unveiled its latest X3-9070 TLC 3D NAND flash powered by Xtacking 3.0 architecture. YMTC’s Xtacking 3.0 architecture “opens up a world of opportunities for diversified applications in 5G, AloT, and beyond” explains the press release.

YMTC’s 4th generation 3D NAND, the X3-9070, is a cutting-edge product that boasts a higher bit density, optimized performance, and increased endurance, quality, and reliability in line with stringent testing standards, such as JEDEC. YMTC’s X3-9070 paves the way for the arrival of more of its 4th generation 3D NAND solutions based on Xtacking 3.0.

X3-9070 3D NAND Flash

“From 1.0 to 3.0, YMTC’s Xtacking technology, a heterogeneous 3D integration architecture, has established a proven track record of success, as evidenced by a diverse portfolio of Xtacking NAND-based system solutions, including SATA III, PCIe Gen3 & Gen4 SSDs, as well as eMMC & UFS for mobile and embedded applications, garnering recognition from leading OEMs.”

Key features of the X3-9070 include:

Performance: The X3-9070 achieves an I/O speed of up to 2400MT/s, ONFI 5.0 compliant, and has improved performance by 50% compared to the previous generation of products.

Bit Density: Leveraging the innovative architecture of Xtacking 3.0, the X3-9070 has become the highest bit density flash product in YMTC’s history, enabling 1Tb storage capacity in an ultra-compact mono-die footprint.

Upgraded system-level product experience: innovative 6-plane design with a synchronous multi-plane independent operation supported on each plane. Multiple and synchronized concurrency enhance system I/O performance on both sequential and random accesses. Compared to the typical 4-plane architecture, system performance can be boosted by up to 50% while power consumption can be reduced by 25%. This system-level upgrade allows for increased power efficiency and a more attractive total cost of ownership (TCO).

“The arrival of YMTC’s patented Xtacking 3.0 architecture is a breakthrough in the 3D NAND scaling race,” said Gregory Wong, Founder and Principal Analyst at Forward Insights. “The advancement of 3D NAND technology is crucial for innovation in the memory market, and as the most advanced flash memory to feature this type of architecture, the YMTC Xtacking 3.0 X3-9070 is a key industry milestone. In the future, hybrid bonding of memory cells and logic circuits is expected to become mainstream.”

Source : TPU





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals