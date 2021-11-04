Greenliant Industrial NVMe U.2 SSD range offers up to 7.68TB of storage

Greenliant has announced its sampling a new range of industrial NVMe U.2 SSD storage capable of providing capacities of up to 7.68TB and expects to start shipping in larger volumes before the end of 2021. The new NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSD storage can provide transfer speeds up to 2,500/1,900 MB/s sequential read/write performance and provide endurance of 2 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years says Greenliant.

“G7200 SSDs are designed to provide high performance, high reliability and large capacity for demanding enterprise and industrial applications. Dedicated power failure detection and backup power circuitry is built-in to prevent data integrity issues due to sudden power interruptions. NVMe U.2 industrial enterprise SSDs offer AES-256 compliant hardware encryption for secure applications with the highest levels of user data protection.”

Greenliant Industrial NVMe U.2 SSD features

– High Capacity: Offered in 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, 7.68 TB

– On-Chip Adaptive RAID: Protects data from block or die failure and provides reliable failover

– Power Loss Protection (PLP) Circuitry: Helps prevent data corruption during power failures

– Industrial Temperature: Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius

– Data Security: Supports hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase

– High Performance: Up to 500K/28K random read/write IOPs

“Greenliant is sampling high capacity NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise PX Series solid state drives (SSDs), designed with high quality 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND and on-board DRAM to provide consistent low latency and high IOPS over the entire industrial temperature range (-40°C to +85°C). The G7200 NVMe U.2 PX Series offers customers a rugged industrial SSD with enterprise grade sustained performance. See NVMe U.2 “

Greenliant has also announced it is also shipping its ultra-high endurance G7200 EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs in capacities from 800 GB to 1.92 TB, with up to 30 DWPD for 5 years.

Source : Greenliant

