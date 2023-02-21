AAEON has this week introduced a new addition to their range of computer systems in the form of the BOXER-6451-ADP industrial mini PC. AAEON has made the system available with a number of processor options available allowing you to install either a Intel Core i7-1265UE, Intel Core i5-1245UE, Intel Core i3-1215UE or Intel Celeron 7305E. Ports on the mini PC include a USB Type-A x 3 for USB3.2 Gen2, USB Type-A x 1 for USB 2.0, DB-9 x 4 for RS-232/422/485, HDMI x2 for HDMI 1.4b, Power Button x 1, DC Jack 12V input and Antenna opening x 6.

The AAEON BOXER-6451-ADP industrial mini PC has been designed to support the following operating systems Windows 10 IoT Ent LTSC, Windows 11 PRO and Ubuntu 22.04. Ethernet connections are provided by RJ-45 x 1 for 2.5GbE LAN i226-LM x 1 and RJ-45 x 1 for GbE LAN i219-LM x 1. Storage expansions take the form of M.2 E-Key 2230 x1 (For WiFi/Bluetooth Module), M.2 B-Key 3052 x1 w/ SIM (For LTE/5G Module) and M.2 M-Key 2280 NVMe x1.

Measuring just 195 mm x 111 mm x 63.5 mm in size the mini PC has a gross weight of 2 kg and is capable of operating at temperatures from -4°F ~140°F (-20°C ~ 60°C), IEC68-2 with 0.5 m/s AirFlow with wide temperature Memory/Storage. For more details and pricing jump over to the official product page on the AAEON website by following the link below.

Industrial mini PC

“Adding to the BOXER-6451-ADP’s suitability to smaller deployment spaces is its innovative new heat dissipation framework, which has seen AAEON replace the tubular heat pipe typically used to conduct heat from a PC’s CPU to its heatsink with a flattened pipe to both increase its conduction area and accelerate heat transfer. This enables the system to maintain thermal regulation during periods of high workloads.”

“Despite its small dimensions, the BOXER-6451-ADP contains a dense, high-speed I/O featuring three USB 3.2 ports running at 10 Gbps, one 2.5 GbE LAN port, and four COM ports with RS-232/422/485 support. Combined with the latest Intel technologies such as Intel IPU 6.0 and Intel DL Boost, the BOXER-6451-ADP appears to be an excellent base for solutions requiring high-speed peripheral device connectivity, such as AMR.”

Source : AAEON





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals