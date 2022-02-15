Indiegogo launch new Trust-Proven Program

This week the development team at Indiegogo have announced the launch of a new Trust-Proven Program for the crowdfunding campaign website. Over recent years crowdfunding has seen a rise in fraudulent campaigns which scam backers out of money providing no rewards for pledges and their hard and cash. These campaigns not only hurt the individual backers but also the crowdfunding community at large.

Indiegogo is now trying to bring more trust to the projects it lists and is now making it “a priority to put community and trust at the heart of everything we do“. Indiegogo is currently in the process of reviewing active campaigners have created multiple projects on the platform and will be awarded a Trust-Proven Badge. Providing a way for backers to know that they are dealing with a trustworthy company rather than scammers.

Indiegogo Trust-Proven Program

Our Trust and Safety team is in the process of reviewing campaigners who have launched multiple technology and innovation campaigns on our platform. We may expand the scope in the future, but we want to prioritize experienced campaigners in the technology and innovation category as we first roll out the program.

Our criteria helps us honor campaigners who have a proven track record of consistent fulfillment, a high level of campaign management, and positive backer sentiment.

Our Trust and Safety team has the right to rescind the Trust-Proven Badge, in the event that the campaigner does not follow our policies.

“In an effort to empower our backers to make informed decisions on Indiegogo, we’re proud to introduce the Trust-Proven Program, a new initiative that spotlights campaigners with a demonstrated history of managing multiple campaigns on Indiegogo and fulfilling perks to their backers. We are in the process of reviewing the histories of our active campaigners, and we are bringing that information directly to the campaign pages via the Trust-Proven Badge.”

Source : Indiegogo

