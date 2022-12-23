Skábma Snowfall indie adventure game launches next year

A new teaser gameplay trailer has been released for a new indie game called Skabma Snowfall. Offering a wilderness adventure game during which you take on the role of young Sámi as he fights against disorder spreading across the land. Check out the PlayStation gameplay trailer below for a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, game mechanics, graphics and characters.

“Skábma tells a story of a young reindeer herder Áilu, who’s ordinary reindeer guarding duty turns into a mission to save their homeland after an odd disease starts to spread in the area. Tracking a runaway reindeer, Áilu stumbles on an old Noaidi Drum – an object of power that was supposed to be destroyed way over a century earlier. “

Skábma Snowfall adventure game

“The rhythm of nature is in danger! You are Áilu, a young Sámi whose ordinary reindeer herding day turns into an adventure. Learn the old ways of the Noaidis, Sámi Healers. Harness the powers of the Noaidi Drum and the Familiar Spirits to fight against a disorder spreading across the land! Coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023!”

“Skábma – Snowfall is an adventure game set in an imaginary version of Sámiland and inspired by the indigenous Sámi culture. The story combines facts and fiction as it dives into the heart of the culture: presenting its old (and sometimes current) beliefs, customs and stories.”

Source : PS Blog





