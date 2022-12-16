Improve your sleep with the thermal regulating HILU blanket

If you would like to obtain a more sound night’s sleep or improve your sleep patterns you might be interested in a new thermal regulating blanket constructed from pure graphene fibers. The creators of the HILU blanket have taken to Kickstarter and have already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 2,000 backers. Watch the video below to learn more about how the blanket can help provide the perfect temperature for your sleep.

“You’ve tested every type of bedding material out there. Even gone as far as to cover yourself with extra blankets to keep the cold away or decided to sleep without one so that you won’t wake up feeling like a boiled egg. It’s time to say goodbye to restless nights and sweaty mornings because HILU has got you covered, literally. This is HILU — your ultimate blanket for all seasons made from pure graphene fiber.”

Improve your sleep with HILU

If the HILU campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the HILU sleep blanket project watch the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $175 or £144 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the sleep blanket, jump over to the official HILU crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





