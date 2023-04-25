IMOU Versa 2MP smart security camera launched in the UK

IMOU has announced that it is launching its new IMOU Versa 2MP smart security camera in the UK and the device will be available with retailer B&Q in the UK and it will cost just £39.99.

The IMOU Versa 2MP smart security camera is designed to be used as an indoor and outdoor security camera and the device comes with an IP65 rating for weather protection it features color night vision, a built-in spotlight, and a 110db siren.

The Versa Smart Security Camera not only has a compact and sleek design that seamlessly blends into any environment, but it is also packed with features. The compact Versa delivers 2MP live monitoring with a 2.8mm F1.6 high performance wide-angle lens, offering 114° diagonal field of view and includes four smart night vision modes to provide clear full colour or black-and-white pictures even in complete darkness. The four modes are:

Smart Night Vision Mode – Full colour night vision where the spotlights automatically turn on upon detection of suspicious motion, showing a vivid full colour image when something appears.

Infra-Red Night Vision Mode- Advanced AI algorithms provide clear black and white pictures even in darkness.

Colour Night Vision Mode – The two built in spotlights are always on to offer full colour mode.

Off Mode – With infra-red and spotlights turned off

You can find out more details about the new IMOU Versa 2MP smart security camera at the link below, the device is now available to buy in the UK for £39.99.

Source IMOU





