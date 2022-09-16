Deals: TOKKCAM C2+ Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera

We have an amazing deal on the TOKKCAM C2+ Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The TOKKCAM C2+ Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera is available in our deals store for just $60.99, it normally retails for $89.99.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to have an extra pair of eyes, look no further than the Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera. With this portable, ultra-compact Wi-Fi camera, you can instantly stream and/or record crystal clear video in 1280x720P. Use it as a security camera, wearable body camera, or as a dash cam in your car! It conveniently and magnetically attaches to any metal surface and features stunning night vision capabilities, giving you endless options of where and when you can use it. And, with a built-in mic, you can conveniently pick up high-quality sound from whatever you’re recording. Charges via USB. Crystal clear. Instantly stream and/or record videos in 1280x720P resolution

