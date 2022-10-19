Nikon image provenance technology showcased

Image copyright has been a problem for many years but hopefully a solution is insight for photographers thanks to the development team at Nikon. At the Adobe MAX 2022 event Nikon will showcase a unique prototype camera equipped with image provenance technology in the form of a specially equipped the Nikon Z 9 camera with provenance technology of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI).

The demonstration of the new technology will take place during this year’s Adobe MAX 2022 Creativity Conference between October 18-20, 2022 (PST)/October 19-21, 2022 (JST). Where the Adobe-led community will provide a glimpse at the global effort to promote the adoption of secure provenance and attribution data for digital content to counter the rise of misinformation.

“In recent years, there has been an increase in misinformation, plagiarism, and copyright infringement, all of which can be attributed to the falsification and unauthorized use of images. Nikon believes the protection of individuals and enterprises involved in the imaging industry, as well as the entirety of society, from the unfavorable results of these actions is a global issue. In October 2021, Nikon was the first camera manufacturer to join two organizations, the CAI and C2PA to protect the rights of content creators and consumers with digital provenance and attribution.”

“Nikon is currently developing a function that supports confirmation of the authenticity of images by attaching information to include their sources and provenances. Facilitating the detection of image falsification and unauthorized use as well as fact checking, which has traditionally required a great deal of time, effort, and money, will help to protect images from misuse.”

“Nikon will continue its efforts to resolve issues associated with the falsification and unauthorized use of images by furthering the development of its image provenance function. In addition, Nikon will contribute to the further development of imaging culture by working toward a society where creators, publishers, and the media are able to conduct their creative and business activities with peace of mind.”

