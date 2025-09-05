iMac Pro 2026: What to Expect from the M5 Pro & M5 Max

Apple is reportedly planning to reintroduce a high-performance iMac, potentially launching in 2026. This new model is expected to feature the next-generation M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, a significantly larger 30-32 inch display, and a design tailored for professional users. If these rumors prove accurate, it would mark the return of a large-screen iMac, the first since the discontinuation of the 27-inch Intel-based model in 2020. With a rumored starting price of $2,000, this all-in-one desktop could redefine Apple’s desktop lineup, offering a powerful yet streamlined solution for professionals. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details.

The Legacy of the 27-inch iMac

The 27-inch iMac was a cornerstone of Apple’s desktop offerings, particularly for professional users. Last updated in 2020, it combined Intel processors with a spacious, high-resolution display, delivering a balance of performance and functionality. Its discontinuation left a noticeable gap in Apple’s product range, especially for users who relied on its large screen and robust capabilities for demanding tasks.

Currently, Apple’s iMac lineup is centered around the 24-inch model, which features M1, M3, and M4 chips and comes in vibrant color options. While these models are well-suited for casual users, they lack the performance and screen size needed by professionals. This gap has pushed many users to seek alternatives, such as the Mac Studio or third-party solutions, to meet their needs.

Mac Studio: A Stopgap Solution

In 2022, Apple introduced the Mac Studio, a modular desktop powered by the M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips. While it delivers exceptional performance, it requires an external display, such as Apple’s Studio Display or third-party monitors. This modular approach often results in higher overall costs compared to an all-in-one solution. For users who prioritize simplicity and integration, the absence of a larger iMac has been a significant drawback. The rumored iMac Pro could address this issue by offering a powerful, all-in-one desktop that combines performance, design, and convenience.

What the Rumored iMac Pro Could Offer

The anticipated iMac Pro for 2026 is expected to cater specifically to professionals, offering several standout features designed to enhance productivity and performance:

30-32 Inch Display: A substantial upgrade from the current 24-inch iMac, this larger display would provide more screen real estate, making it ideal for tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and software development.

A substantial upgrade from the current 24-inch iMac, this larger display would provide more screen real estate, making it ideal for tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and software development. M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips: These next-generation processors are expected to deliver exceptional performance, allowing smooth workflows for demanding applications like 3D rendering, machine learning, and data analysis.

These next-generation processors are expected to deliver exceptional performance, allowing smooth workflows for demanding applications like 3D rendering, machine learning, and data analysis. Thunderbolt 5 Ports: High-speed connectivity for external devices, making sure seamless integration with professional setups that require fast data transfer and multiple peripherals.

High-speed connectivity for external devices, making sure seamless integration with professional setups that require fast data transfer and multiple peripherals. Enhanced Cooling System: A slightly thicker design is rumored to accommodate an advanced thermal management system, making sure sustained performance during intensive tasks without overheating.

A slightly thicker design is rumored to accommodate an advanced thermal management system, making sure sustained performance during intensive tasks without overheating. Professional Design Options: Unlike the colorful 24-inch iMac, this model may feature more subdued finishes, such as space black or gray, to appeal to its professional audience.

These features suggest that the iMac Pro could be a comprehensive solution for professionals seeking a high-performance desktop that combines power, simplicity, and a sleek design.

Release Timeline and Pricing

While Apple has not officially confirmed these rumors, leaks suggest the new iMac Pro could debut as early as summer 2026, potentially during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The base model is expected to start at approximately $2,000, with higher configurations likely to cost significantly more, depending on additional features such as increased storage or upgraded processors. This pricing aligns with Apple’s strategy of offering premium products tailored to professional users, making sure that the device meets the needs of its target audience.

What This Means for Apple’s Desktop Lineup

The return of the iMac Pro in 2026 could fill a critical void in Apple’s desktop offerings. By combining advanced M5 Pro and M5 Max chips with a large, high-quality display and a professional-grade design, this device has the potential to become a go-to solution for creatives and professionals. It would provide an all-in-one alternative to the modular Mac Studio, offering a streamlined experience without the need for external displays or additional components.

For professionals who have been waiting for a powerful desktop that balances performance and simplicity, the rumored iMac Pro could represent a significant step forward. Its combination of innovative technology, thoughtful design, and professional-grade features could make it a standout choice in Apple’s product lineup, catering to users who demand both power and elegance in their tools.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



