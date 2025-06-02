iMac Pro M4: The 2025 Rumors You Need to Know

Apple’s iMac lineup has long been a cornerstone of its desktop offerings, renowned for its sleek design and seamless integration of hardware and software. However, since the discontinuation of the larger iMac in 2020, a noticeable void has emerged in Apple’s desktop range. With growing speculation about the potential return of the iMac Pro in 2025, this development could signal a significant shift in Apple’s desktop strategy. Let’s explore the legacy of larger iMacs, the current alternatives, and what the future might hold for this highly anticipated device in a new video from Matt Talks Tech.

The Legacy of Larger iMacs

The larger iMac, last seen in 2020 with its 27-inch display and Intel processors, was a favorite among professionals and creatives who valued its expansive screen and robust performance. Its discontinuation marked a turning point, as Apple shifted its focus to the 24-inch iMac, which debuted in 2021 with the M1 chip. Subsequent updates have introduced M3 and potentially M4 chip variants, enhancing performance and efficiency. However, the 24-inch model, while sleek and capable, lacks the screen real estate and high-end capabilities that professionals once relied on in the larger iMac.

For users requiring more power, Apple introduced the Mac Studio in 2022, paired with the Studio Display. This modular setup offers flexibility and performance but lacks the simplicity and elegance of an all-in-one desktop like the iMac. The absence of a larger iMac has left many users searching for a solution that combines power, design, and convenience in a single device.

Mac Studio and Studio Display: A Stopgap Solution

The Mac Studio, equipped with M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips, has been positioned as a high-performance desktop solution. When paired with the Studio Display, which features the same 27-inch panel as the discontinued iMac, it provides a modular alternative for professionals. This combination delivers impressive performance and customization options, but it falls short of replicating the seamless integration and aesthetic appeal of an all-in-one iMac.

For professionals and creatives, the Mac Studio and Studio Display have served as a temporary solution, filling the gap left by the larger iMac. However, the demand for an all-in-one desktop with a larger display remains strong, particularly among users who prioritize simplicity, space efficiency, and a cohesive design. The absence of such an option has left many eagerly awaiting the return of a larger iMac.

What Could a New Larger iMac Look Like?

Industry insiders suggest that Apple may reintroduce a larger iMac in 2025, potentially branded as the iMac Pro. This new model could feature screen sizes of 30 inches or even 32 inches, offering significantly more workspace than the current 24-inch iMac. Advanced display technologies, such as mini-LED for enhanced brightness and contrast and ProMotion for a 120Hz refresh rate, are likely to be included, delivering superior visual quality and responsiveness.

Under the hood, the iMac Pro could be powered by Apple’s M4 Pro or M4 Max chips, designed to handle demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and software development. These processors would ensure that the iMac Pro meets the needs of professionals and power users who require both performance and reliability. If realized, this device would represent a high-end addition to Apple’s desktop lineup, catering to those who demand innovative technology in an all-in-one form factor.

Pricing and Market Position

If Apple does release a new iMac Pro, it is expected to come with a premium price tag, reflecting its advanced features and target audience. Analysts estimate a starting price of around $3,500, aligning it with the cost of a Mac Studio and Studio Display setup. This pricing would position the iMac Pro as a niche product, appealing primarily to creative professionals, businesses, and other users who require top-tier performance and a larger display.

The iMac Pro would likely occupy a unique position in Apple’s desktop hierarchy, sitting above the 24-inch iMac and below the Mac Pro. Its all-in-one design, combined with a larger display and powerful hardware, could make it an attractive option for users who value both performance and simplicity. This strategic placement would allow Apple to cater to a broader range of consumer needs while reinforcing its reputation for innovation and design excellence.

When Could It Launch?

While Apple has not confirmed any plans for a new iMac Pro, speculation points to a potential launch in late 2025, possibly in October or November. By this time, the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are expected to be well-established, with the M5 chip likely reserved for other devices, such as the iPad Pro, in 2026. This timeline would allow Apple to refine its technology and ensure that the iMac Pro delivers the performance and features that users expect.

The reintroduction of a larger iMac would align with Apple’s strategy of diversifying its desktop offerings to meet varying consumer demands. It would also address the growing need for an all-in-one desktop with a larger display, a feature that has been notably absent from Apple’s lineup in recent years. For professionals and enthusiasts alike, the return of the iMac Pro could represent a long-awaited solution to this gap in the market.

Why Consumer Demand Matters

The potential return of the iMac Pro highlights a broader trend in consumer preferences. Many users, particularly professionals, have expressed a strong interest in a larger iMac that combines powerful hardware with a spacious display. Leaks and comments from industry insiders suggest that Apple is aware of this demand and may be working to address it.

For you, the prospect of a new iMac Pro could mean access to a desktop that balances performance, design, and functionality. Whether you’re a creative professional, a business user, or simply someone who values a larger screen, the iMac Pro could provide the ideal solution. Its potential features, including advanced display technology and powerful processors, would make it a compelling choice for those who need a high-performance all-in-one desktop.

As Apple continues to innovate and expand its product lineup, the reintroduction of a larger iMac would not only meet consumer demand but also reinforce its commitment to delivering innovative technology. For now, all eyes are on 2025, as we await further details about what could be the next evolution of the iMac Pro.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



