iMac Pro Rumors Is a Bigger iMac on the Way

Apple may be preparing to expand its desktop lineup with the reintroduction of a larger iMac, a move that could address a significant gap in its all-in-one desktop offerings. Since the discontinuation of the 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro, professionals and tech enthusiasts have been left without a high-performance, large-screen option. The potential arrival of a new, larger iMac raises compelling questions about its design, technological advancements, and pricing strategy, we find out more details in a new video from Matt Talks Tech.

The End of Larger iMac Models

In 2021, Apple streamlined its iMac lineup by introducing the 24-inch iMac, effectively retiring the 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro. The 27-inch model, last updated in 2020, and the iMac Pro, launched in 2017, were both discontinued without direct successors. This decision left a noticeable void for users who relied on the combination of larger displays and high-performance hardware. While the 24-inch iMac caters well to general consumers, it falls short for professionals who require more screen real estate and advanced processing power.

For these users, the absence of a larger iMac has meant turning to alternative solutions, such as the Mac Studio paired with an external display. However, this approach lacks the simplicity and seamless integration that the iMac has long been known for, leaving many to hope for a return of a larger, all-in-one desktop option.

Mac Studio and Studio Display: A Partial Solution

In 2022, Apple introduced the Mac Studio and Studio Display as a potential alternative for users seeking high performance and a larger screen. The Mac Studio, powered by the M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips, delivers exceptional computing power, while the Studio Display offers a 27-inch 5K Retina screen with impressive visual clarity. Together, they provide a powerful setup for professionals.

However, this combination lacks the integration and convenience of an all-in-one desktop like the iMac. For users accustomed to the streamlined design of the iMac, the need to purchase and manage separate components can feel like a compromise. Despite their capabilities, the Mac Studio and Studio Display do not fully replicate the cohesive experience that an iMac provides, leaving room for speculation about a new, larger iMac model.

Rumors of a New Larger iMac

Industry speculation suggests that Apple may be developing a larger iMac, potentially featuring a 30-inch or even bigger display. This new model could incorporate advanced technologies such as mini-LED backlighting for improved contrast and brightness, as well as ProMotion technology for a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is expected to use Apple’s next-generation M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, delivering unparalleled performance for creative professionals and power users.

If these rumors hold true, the new iMac could redefine the all-in-one desktop category by offering innovative features and exceptional performance. However, such advancements are likely to come at a premium price. Analysts predict that the cost could exceed $3,500, positioning it in the same price range as the Mac Studio and Studio Display combination. This pricing strategy aligns with Apple’s focus on delivering professional-grade devices that prioritize performance and innovation over affordability.

Could the iMac Pro Make a Comeback?

Another possibility is the return of the iMac Pro, a model specifically designed for professional users. The original iMac Pro, introduced in 2017, was known for its workstation-level performance and targeted professionals in fields such as video editing, 3D rendering, and software development. Its discontinuation in 2021 left a gap in Apple’s lineup for users who require both power and simplicity in a single device.

A new iMac Pro could address this gap by offering advanced hardware and a larger display, potentially distinguishing itself from the consumer-oriented 24-inch iMac. By branding the larger iMac as an iMac Pro, Apple could justify a higher price point while appealing to professionals who demand top-tier performance and features.

When Could a Larger iMac Launch?

If Apple is indeed working on a larger iMac, it could debut as early as late 2025, aligning with the company’s typical schedule for major Mac announcements. Industry insiders, including Mark Gurman, have suggested that Apple has not abandoned plans for a larger iMac, lending credibility to these rumors. However, until Apple makes an official announcement, the details remain speculative.

The timing of the launch will likely depend on several factors, including the development of next-generation chips and display technologies, as well as market demand for a larger all-in-one desktop. Apple’s ability to balance these elements will play a crucial role in determining when and how the new iMac is introduced.

Balancing Market Demand

The demand for larger all-in-one desktops will be a key factor in Apple’s decision-making process. Many users value the convenience and simplicity of an integrated system that combines a high-resolution display with powerful internal components. A larger iMac could cater to this demand, offering a solution that bridges the gap between consumer and professional needs.

However, Apple must carefully balance performance, features, and pricing to ensure the new iMac resonates with its target audience. Overpricing the device or failing to meet user expectations in terms of performance and design could limit its appeal and market success. Conversely, a well-executed larger iMac could set a new standard for all-in-one desktops, reinforcing Apple’s position as a leader in the industry.

What Lies Ahead?

The potential return of a larger iMac or iMac Pro represents an exciting opportunity for Apple to expand its desktop lineup. With advanced display technologies, next-generation processors, and a premium design, such a device could redefine the all-in-one desktop category. However, its success will ultimately depend on Apple’s ability to meet the needs of its users while navigating challenges related to pricing and market demand. As speculation continues, many are left wondering: will the features and performance of a larger iMac justify its likely premium price?

