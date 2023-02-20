IKEA air quality monitor checks for indoor pollutants

IKEA has this week expanded its smart device range by adding a new air quality monitor, specifically designed to check for pollutants in your home and measure indoor air quality. The IKEA VINDSTYRKA is capable of checking for indoor pollutants such as the most harmful pollutants, particulate matter (PM2.5), that can’t be seen with the naked eye. VINDSTYRKA features a display that shows PM2.5 levels, humidity, temperature, and TVOC or total volatile organic compound and is a measure of the pollution load of various gaseous pollutants.

When connected to IKEA DIRIGERA, smart hub for smart products, the sensor makes indoor air quality levels readable in the IKEA Home smart app. In the app, users can also enable VINDSTYRKA to trigger other smart devices, making air quality levels actionable. VINDSTYRKA can be used on its own, but also to enhance the capabilities of the existing smart air purifier STARKVIND.

IKEA air quality monitor

Connecting VINDSTYRKA to STARKVIND enables the fan speed to be automatically adjusted in correlation with the amount of PM2.5 in the air, ensuring the air in the home is always as clean as possible. The new air quality monitor will be available to purchase from IKEA stores during April 2023 although no pricing information has been announced as yet.

“Although we spend most of our time indoors, many of us tend to forget about indoor air pollution. We take for granted that the air in our homes is clean, but small everyday activities like cooking or cleaning can contribute to poor air quality just as much as industry or traffic. With VINDSTYRKA, our ambition has been to create an affordable high-performing air quality sensor to help our customers become more aware of the quality of the air they breathe in their homes, says Henrik Telander, Product owner at IKEA of Sweden.”

Source : IKEA : Smart Hub





