IKEA smart blinds now support Apple Homekit

If you have been patiently waiting for the IKEA smart blinds to support the Apple HomeKit platform you will be pleased to know that support has finally rolled out to the range of IKEA Tradfri smart blinds. To be able to control your IKEA smart blinds using HomeKit you will require a IKEA Tradfri hub and the IKEA Fyrtur smart blind range is priced between $129 and $179.

The IKEA smart blinds originally launched back in 2019 but unfortunately did not support Apple HomeKit at the time although integration with Google Home was available. If you already own IKEA Tradfri smart blinds you need to first update the Tradfri gateway to the latest firmware gateway version (1.10.28). The 9to5Mac website explains a little more about how you build to control the IKEA smart blinds using the companion Home application created by Apple or voice commands, using Siri.

“The experience with the IKEA accessories is the same experience as other HomeKit blinds. You can manually drag the blinds slider in the Home app to raise or lower them, or use voice commands with Siri. As well as the basic commands like ‘open the blinds’ or ‘close the blinds’, HomeKits also understands phrases like ‘open the blinds to 40%’ or ‘close the blinds a little’ for more minor adjustments.”

“You can control your blinds wirelessly to adapt the light or create privacy depending on the activity taking place in the room. You can use TRÅDFRI gateway and IKEA Home smart app to create several groups of wireless blinds and control them in different ways. When you add TRÅDFRI gateway and IKEA Home smart app, you can set your wireless blinds to go up and down with a timer. Block-out blinds blocks light from shining through and completely darkens your room. For the blinds wireless functions to work, the signal repeater (included in the package) needs to be plugged in to a power socket within 10 meters from the blind. The blind comes prepaired with the remote control and the signal repeater. The blind is cordless for increased child safety. Add the TRÅDFRI gateway and the IKEA Home Smart app to control through Google Home. (Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa support will also be available later on.)”

Source : IKEA

