iFLYTEK AINOTE 2: The Ultimate E-Ink Tablet for Modern Professionals

The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2, launched on October 14th, 2025, is a revolutionary AI-powered E-Ink tablet designed for modern professionals who demand more from their devices. iFLYTEK launches the AINOTE 2, officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the thinnest E-ink tablet, with an average thickness of 4.2 mm (0.165 in). From the world’s thinnest E-Ink tablet to its powerful GPT-5 integration, the AINOTE 2 is built to redefine productivity for business leaders, journalists, lawyers, and creatives. Originally priced at $649, pre-sale priced at $599, it promises a range of features that make it more than just another tablet.

1. World’s Thinnest E-Ink Tablet: Portability Meets Power

One of the most striking aspects of the AINOTE 2 is its ultra-slim profile. At just 4.2 mm thick, the AINOTE 2 holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s thinnest E-Ink tablet. For business travelers and consultants constantly on the go, this level of portability is a game-changer. The device weighs only 295 grams, making it light enough to slip into a bag or briefcase without adding any extra bulk.

Imagine a consultant flying between cities for client meetings. Typically, they would carry a laptop, a tablet, and maybe even a paper notebook to juggle various aspects of their workflow. The AINOTE 2 simplifies this by consolidating all of those functions into one device that’s thinner and lighter than most tablets on the market. Whether you’re on a plane, at a café, or in between meetings, the AINOTE 2 gives you the flexibility to take notes, review documents, and complete tasks—all while staying productive on the go.

The thin design doesn’t come at the cost of performance either. Despite its size, the device houses a 4000mAh battery, offering all-day battery life, which means it won’t run out of juice during long business days filled with back-to-back meetings or lengthy note-taking sessions.

2. GPT-5 Powered AI: Real-Time Transcription and Task Management for Busy Professionals

One of the standout features of the AINOTE 2 is its AI-powered transcription capabilities, powered by GPT-5. This allows professionals to record meetings, interviews, and lectures and instantly convert speech to text in real-time. The device supports 15 languages, including English, Spanish, and German, making it perfect for global teams and multinational meetings.

For a lawyer attending a deposition or client meeting, accurate transcription can be a critical component of their workflow. In a room with multiple speakers, trying to capture every key point while also engaging with the conversation. The AINOTE 2 handles this seamlessly with its ability to differentiate between speakers and transcribe key details in real-time. Once the meeting is over, the AI can automatically generate a concise meeting summary, highlighting action items and critical points—saving hours of manual work.

For journalists, this feature is invaluable during interviews. Instead of focusing on taking notes, they can rely on the AINOTE 2 to transcribe the conversation accurately, allowing them to focus entirely on the interaction. The AI extracts actionable insights from long interviews, making the journalist’s task of writing articles or reports significantly faster and more efficient.

3. Paper-Like Writing Experience: Ideal for Content Creators

The 8.2-inch HD E-Ink display of the AINOTE 2 is engineered to provide a paper-like writing experience. For creatives, lawyers, and business professionals who need to write and organize ideas, the natural feel of E-Ink technology is a game-changer. Unlike traditional LCD screens, which can cause eye strain over extended use, the E-Ink display mimics the tactile sensation of writing on paper, reducing discomfort during long writing sessions.

For a content creator—say, a writer drafting an article or a graphic designer sketching ideas—the AINOTE 2 offers a distraction-free writing environment. Many creative professionals find themselves constantly switching between apps, checking social media, or getting distracted by notifications when using traditional tablets. The AINOTE 2 eliminates this by providing a clean interface that focuses entirely on the task at hand.

Whether it’s jotting down notes, sketching concepts, or drafting reports, the low-latency handwriting input and smooth writing experience allow creatives to stay focused. The added benefit of handwriting-to-text conversion means that notes can be instantly digitized, categorized, and searched for later use. This makes the AINOTE 2 a valuable tool for anyone in a creative field, providing the perfect combination of analog comfort and digital efficiency.

4. Multilingual Capabilities and AI-Powered Task Management

In addition to real-time transcription, the AINOTE 2 offers multilingual transcription and translation across 10+ languages, a feature that is particularly useful for professionals working in multinational environments. The AI’s ability to automatically translate meeting notes or documents provides a significant advantage to those collaborating across borders.

The device also excels at task management with its integration of cloud syncing, which allows users to easily track their schedules, meetings, and deadlines. The AI-powered meeting functions can extract action items and sync them to your calendar, ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks. For lawyers managing multiple cases or consultants tracking client projects, this feature streamlines the workflow by organizing notes, schedules, and tasks in one seamless ecosystem.

A Breakthrough in Productivity

The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 is a game-changing productivity tool that combines the best of E-Ink technology, AI-powered transcription, and multilingual support in a sleek, portable device. Whether you’re a lawyer, consultant, journalist, or content creator, the AINOTE 2 delivers a distraction-free environment that improves focus, organization, and efficiency. Its paper-like writing experience, combined with real-time transcription and task management capabilities, sets it apart from traditional tablets, making it the ideal tool for professionals who demand more from their devices.

With its original price at $649 and pre-sale price at $599, the AINOTE 2 offers exceptional value for anyone looking to streamline their workflow and boost productivity. Available starting October 14, 2025, the AINOTE 2 is ready to help you take your productivity to the next level. For more information or to purchase, visit the iFLYTEK Store.



