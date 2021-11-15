IBM Cloud selects AMD EPYC processors for bare metal service offerings

IBM and AMD have this week announced that the IBM Cloud infrastructure has chosen Third Gen AMD EPYC processors to expand its bare metal service offerings designed to power customers’ demanding workloads and solutions. The new servers will feature 128 cores, up to 4 TB of memory and 10 NVMe drives per server offering customers high-end, dual-socket performance with AMD EPYC 7763 processors. AMD EPYC 7763 processor-powered Bare Metal Servers are now available from the IBM Cloud catalog.

The AMD EPYC 7763 dual-socket bare metal server offering at IBM Cloud includes:

– 128 CPU cores per server

– Maximum boosts up to 3.5 GHz (base 2.45 GHz)1

– Support for eight memory channels per socket with up to 4 TB RAM

– Maximum 20 TB of bandwidth

– Advanced memory encryption enabling a secure boot process

– Supports two 10 GbE NICs

“Our customers have a high demand for computing processing power and the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors provide the high levels of performance and scalability we were looking for,” said Suresh Gopalakrishnan, vice president, IBM Cloud. “Our collaboration with AMD has helped us deliver our highest core counts and bandwidth ever available for IBM Cloud customers, to offer top market performance for today and tomorrow’s demanding workloads.”

“IBM Cloud customers regularly running compute-intensive workloads can see an immediate benefit to speed and scalability by upgrading to 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, while helping to deliver a secure experience for end-users,” said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Cloud Business Group, AMD. “Our continued collaboration with IBM Cloud is further validation of the strong standing AMD holds in the market as we deliver topline solutions that promote a seamless experience for cloud partners and their customers.”

“In addition, the bare metal servers are ideal for hosting massive multiplayer online (MMO) gaming environments. Hosting companies can achieve the low latency, high-performance processing and memory and generous bandwidth necessary for a reliable, responsive platform.”

Source : TPU

