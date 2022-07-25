I Am Groot short stories premiers on Disney+ Aug 10th

Disney has released its first teaser trailer for the upcoming five original shorts starring Groot. The I Am Groot shorts will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service early next month and will be available to watch from August 10, 2022.

The short stories have been directed and written by Kirsten Lepore and star Vin Diesel as the voice of the loved character.

“The collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot, everyone’s favorite little tree, and will feature several new and unusual characters. An extraterrestrial, sentient tree-like creature, the original Groot first appeared as an invader that intended to capture humans for experimentation. The character can only say the repeated line “I am Groot”, but has different meaning. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor and Rocket Raccoon are able to understand him.”

Groot is a fictional character published by Marvel Comics and created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby, the character first appeared in Tales to Astonish #13 published in November 1960.

“The character was reintroduced as a heroic, noble being in 2006, and appeared in the crossover comic book storyline “Annihilation: Conquest”. Groot went on to star in its spin-off series, Guardians of the Galaxy, joining the team of the same name and has been featured in a variety of associated Marvel merchandise, including animated television series, toys and trading cards. Vin Diesel voices Groot, “baby”, and “teen” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)”

Source : Disney

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals