New I Am Groot Season 2 trailer released by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has once again set the stage for an exciting adventure with the release of the new trailer for I Am Groot Season 2. The popular series, which has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, is set to return with five new shorts on Disney+ starting September 6th.

The second season of I Am Groot promises to be a thrilling ride, with the mischievous twig, Baby Groot, back in action. This time around, Baby Groot embarks on a journey across the universe and beyond, aboard the Guardians’ spaceships. The trailer teases encounters with vibrant and exotic creatures, as well as a glimpse into new and colorful environments that are sure to captivate viewers.

I Am Groot Season 2 trailer

I Am Groot Season 2 sees the return of Vin Diesel, lending his distinctive voice to the beloved character of Groot in all five new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, the acclaimed writer and director of the first season, is back at the helm for the second season, ensuring that fans can expect the same level of quality and entertainment that they’ve come to associate with the series.

The production team for “I Am Groot Season 2” features Danielle Costa takes on the role of supervising producer, with Craig Rittenbaum and Alex Scharf serving as producers. The executive producers include Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kirsten Lepore. Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt rounds out the team as co-executive producer.

As the first series I Am Groot Season 2 will be a must-watch for fans of the series and newcomers alike. With its stellar cast and crew, intriguing new adventures, and the return of the lovable Baby Groot, the second season is set to take viewers on a thrilling journey across the cosmos. So mark your calendars for September 6th 2023 and prepare to once again say, “I Am Groot“.

Source: Marvel Studios



