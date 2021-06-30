The HyperJuice magnetic wireless charger stand allows you to simultaneously charge for devices at the same time and supports iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, iPhone 11, X / XS, and 8 and Qi Wireless Charging Enabled Android Smartphones, Apple Airpods with a wireless charging case and the stand is Certified Made for Apple Watch. The articulating magnetic mount for the iPhone, adjusts to provide you with the perfect viewing angle whether on charging on your home office or bedside nightstand.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $109 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the HyperJuice campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the HyperJuice magnetic wireless charger project review the promotional video below.

“While the competition uses rigid, unfoldable stands and bulky proprietary DC chargers that make portability nearly impossible. The HyperJuice can go anywhere with a unique folding hinge that fits into our mobile lifestyle. Its slim profile is perfect for laptop bags and backpacks for on-the-go charging. No bulky proprietary DC charger required as HyperJuice can be powered by any USB-C charger.”

“Lack of articulating mounts creates a limited viewing experience. HyperJuice allows for a perfect view with an articulating mount. HyperJuice can be powered by a common DC or USB-C charger. No need to use a proprietary charger. The most innovation at the best price. Our backers will get this best-in-class charging solution for $99. The leading competitor charges up to 2X more for fewer features.”

“HyperJuice is designed to have the smallest footprint while being able to accommodate up to 4 devices including the largest iPhone and Android smartphone models. The base is designed to follow the latest design lines of recent Apple devices with flat surfaces and straight edges and with a shape that is complementary to the latest iPhone design.”

Source : Kickstarter

