Hunt 4.0 pocket EDC flashlight is almost indestructible

Hunt 4.0 is a new multifunctional pocket flashlight which consists of a torch, lighter and prime bar in one small EDC device. Constructed from Grade 5 Titanium the small EDC flashlight is not only waterproof but extremely rugged and almost indestructible allowing you to use it almost anywhere even underwater. When flat the flashlight can be easily recharged directly from a USB battery pack or port using the included micro-USB port. Some backers are hoping that this can be upgraded to a USB-C port helping future proof the flashlights design.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $61 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“A design as new as it is old. The refillable lighter has a powerful flame and strong. We wanted to make a timeless fire-starter tool that was both classic and built to last. The rugged design and functionality to your modern lifestyle. It is tiny but mighty, working just like a Zippo. Just thumb the wheel and you’ll get an instant fiery flame! Powerful and sleek with a classy heavy-duty design – The simple but effective LED flashlight is lightweight, IPX-7 water-resistant, and works well in hot or cold temperatures, so you can take it camping, hiking, fishing, and dog walking to name a few!”

With the assumption that the Hunt 4.0 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Hunt 4.0 pocket EDC flashlight project play the promotional video below.

“The flashlight is designed with two lighting modes and a high-powered CREE emitter in a titanium body. Powered by a 10180 Li-ion rechargeable battery that will last roughly 1.5 hours at maximum brightness. Or, turn down the brightness to 20 lumens and it is good enough for 7 hours of continuous use. Recharging is easy, just unscrew the head of the headlight and plug it into your USB.”

