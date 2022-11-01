Hummer EV e-bike can reach speeds of up to 28 mph $3,999

Hummer has introduced its new EV e-bike opening pre-orders for the new electric bike that has been created thanks to a partnership with Recon. Priced at $3,999 the electric bike features an all wheel hardtail fat tire design and is equipped with dual Bafang hub motors offering a continuous 750W of power and 1,200W of peak power, outputting 2.4 kW. Enabling the electric bike to reach speeds of up to 28 mph or 45 km/h. Pre-orders are now available to place on the Recon website and Hummer will be making the electric bikes available at its dealerships.

“The GMC HUMMER EV AWD features selectable drive control with torque vectoring technology. Cruise mode with rear wheel drive for maximum distance and minimum power consumption. Traction Mode with front wheel drive for navigating through loose terrain, slick surfaces, or snow. Adrenaline Mode for off road all wheel drive dominance of the toughest, steepest terrain.”

Hummer EV e-bike

“GMC is excited to collaborate with Recon as they develop the GMC HUMMER EV AWD Ebike. With design cues and inspiration taken directly from the GMC HUMMER EV Supertruck, this Ebike further expands customer’s ability to explore different off-road trails – whether in the vehicle or out on the bike.”

“The Recon Team is thrilled to be the officially licensed partner producing the GMC HUMMER EV AWD Ebike. We are honored to partner with GMC on this unique world-class AWD Ebike that parallels HUMMER EV’s unrivaled reputation as the leader in EV off-road adventure.”

