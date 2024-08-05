NVIDIA introduces advanced AI tools to accelerate humanoid robotics development

NVIDIA has announced a comprehensive suite of services, models, and computing platforms aimed at accelerating the development of humanoid robotics on a global scale. This initiative is designed to support leading robot manufacturers, AI model developers, and software makers in creating the next generation of humanoid robots.

NVIDIA Humanoid Robot Developer Program

Are you building humanoid robots? If so it might be worth your while joining the new NVIDIA developer program for exclusive early access to NVIDIA’s accelerated computing systems. From cloud to edge, robot foundation models and acceleration libraries, robot learning and simulation frameworks, and developer pipeline tools.

Points of Interest : NVIDIA introduces NIM microservices and OSMO orchestration service for robotics development.

New AI- and simulation-enabled teleoperation workflow for training robots.

NIM microservices include MimicGen and Robocasa for generating synthetic motion data and simulation-ready environments.

OSMO simplifies robot training and simulation workflows, reducing development cycle times.

Teleoperation workflow demonstrated at SIGGRAPH conference.

Fourier and other companies benefit from NVIDIA’s simulation technology.

NVIDIA offers three computing platforms: AI supercomputers, Isaac Sim, and Jetson Thor.

Early access to new offerings through the NVIDIA Humanoid Robot Developer Program.

NVIDIA NIM and OSMO

NVIDIA’s new NIM microservices and OSMO orchestration service are designed to streamline the development of humanoid robots. NIM microservices provide pre-built containers powered by NVIDIA inference software, significantly reducing deployment times from weeks to minutes. Two new AI microservices, MimicGen and Robocasa, enhance simulation workflows for generative physical AI in NVIDIA Isaac Sim, a reference application for robotics simulation built on the NVIDIA Omniverse platform.

MimicGen generates synthetic motion data based on recorded teleoperated data from spatial computing devices like Apple Vision Pro. Robocasa generates robot tasks and simulation-ready environments in OpenUSD, a universal framework for developing and collaborating within 3D worlds.

NVIDIA OSMO, a cloud-native managed service, allows users to orchestrate and scale complex robotics development workflows across distributed computing resources, whether on-premises or in the cloud. OSMO simplifies robot training and simulation workflows, cutting deployment and development cycle times from months to under a week.

Advancing Data Capture Workflows for Humanoid Robot Developers

Training foundation models for humanoid robots requires an incredible amount of data. NVIDIA’s AI- and Omniverse-enabled teleoperation reference workflow, demonstrated at the SIGGRAPH computer graphics conference, allows researchers and AI developers to generate massive amounts of synthetic motion and perception data from a minimal amount of remotely captured human demonstrations.

Developers use Apple Vision Pro to capture a small number of teleoperated demonstrations. These recordings are then simulated in NVIDIA Isaac Sim, and the MimicGen NIM microservice generates synthetic datasets from the recordings. The Project GR00T humanoid foundation model is trained with both real and synthetic data, allowing developers to save time and reduce costs. The Robocasa NIM microservice in Isaac Lab generates experiences to retrain the robot model, while NVIDIA OSMO seamlessly assigns computing jobs to different resources, saving developers weeks of administrative tasks.

Fourier, a general-purpose robot platform company, sees the benefit of using simulation technology to synthetically generate training data. “Developing humanoid robots is extremely complex—requiring an incredible amount of real data, tediously captured from the real world,” said Alex Gu, CEO of Fourier. “NVIDIA’s new simulation and generative AI developer tools will help bootstrap and accelerate our model development workflows.”

Expanding Access to NVIDIA Humanoid Developer Technologies

NVIDIA provides three computing platforms to ease humanoid robotics development:

NVIDIA AI supercomputers to train the models.

to train the models. NVIDIA Isaac Sim built on Omniverse, where robots can learn and refine their skills in simulated worlds.

built on Omniverse, where robots can learn and refine their skills in simulated worlds. NVIDIA Jetson Thor humanoid robot computers to run the models.

Developers can access and use all—or any part of—these platforms for their specific needs. Through the new NVIDIA Humanoid Robot Developer Program, developers can gain early access to the new offerings as well as the latest releases of NVIDIA Isaac Sim, NVIDIA Isaac Lab, Jetson Thor, and Project GR00T general-purpose humanoid foundation models.

Several companies, including 1x, Boston Dynamics, ByteDance Research, Field AI, Figure, Fourier, Galbot, LimX Dynamics, Mentee, Neura Robotics, RobotEra, and Skild AI, are among the first to join the early-access program. “Boston Dynamics and NVIDIA have a long history of close collaboration to push the boundaries of what’s possible in robotics,” said Aaron Saunders, chief technology officer of Boston Dynamics. “We’re really excited to see the fruits of this work accelerating the industry at large, and the early-access program is a fantastic way to access best-in-class technology.”

Availability

Developers can join the NVIDIA Humanoid Robot Developer Program now to get access to NVIDIA OSMO and Isaac Lab, and will soon gain access to NVIDIA NIM microservices.

For those interested in the broader implications of humanoid robotics development, other areas worth exploring include advancements in AI ethics, the impact of robotics on the labor market, and the integration of humanoid robots in various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and customer service.



