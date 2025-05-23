Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch 5: Everything You Need to Know

Huawei’s latest smartwatch lineup, the Watch Fit 4 series and Watch 5 series, represents a blend of advanced technology, modern aesthetics, and versatile functionality. Designed to cater to a wide range of users, from fitness enthusiasts to those seeking everyday convenience, these smartwatches aim to deliver a seamless experience. The video below from The Tech Chap provides more insights into their standout features, strengths, and areas for improvement, offering a detailed perspective on their place in the competitive smartwatch market.

Design and Build: Balancing Style and Durability

The Watch Fit 4 series emphasizes comfort and style, featuring a lightweight, slim profile that is ideal for all-day wear. Its 1.82-inch AMOLED display delivers up to 2,000 nits of brightness, making sure clear visuals even under bright sunlight. With a variety of color options, the standard model appeals to diverse tastes, while the Pro version improves the design with sapphire glass and a titanium alloy bezel. The Pro also offers a brighter display with up to 3,000 nits, making it a durable choice for users with more demanding needs.

In contrast, the Watch 5 series adopts a classic round design, available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. Constructed from aerospace-grade titanium and stainless steel, these models exude a premium feel while maintaining durability. The materials not only enhance the watch’s resilience but also appeal to users who prioritize a refined aesthetic. This combination of robust build quality and elegant design ensures the Watch 5 series stands out in both form and function.

Health and Fitness Tracking: Comprehensive Monitoring Tools

Both the Watch Fit 4 and Watch 5 series excel in health and fitness tracking, offering a suite of advanced features to support active lifestyles. Key health monitoring tools include:

Heart rate tracking for continuous monitoring

for continuous monitoring Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement to assess oxygen levels

to assess oxygen levels ECG functionality for detailed heart health insights

for detailed heart health insights Heart rate variability (HRV) analysis to track stress and recovery

to track stress and recovery Sleep tracking for comprehensive sleep quality analysis

These tools provide users with actionable insights into their overall well-being, empowering them to make informed health decisions.

For fitness enthusiasts, the watches support over 100 sport modes, including swimming, hiking, and golf. Features like GPS tracking, altitude monitoring, and interactive workout maps ensure accurate data for outdoor activities. The Watch 5 series introduces multi-sensing XT tap technology, which enhances the precision of health measurements, making it particularly appealing to athletes seeking detailed performance metrics.

Battery Life and Charging: Reliable Power for Daily Use

Battery performance is a key strength of Huawei’s smartwatch lineup, with options tailored to different usage patterns. The Watch Fit 4 series offers a battery life of 7–10 days, while the Pro version, despite being slightly heavier, maintains a thin profile and similar longevity. The Watch 5 series provides 5–7 days of battery life for the 42mm model and 7–11 days for the 46mm version, making sure flexibility for various user needs.

Both series feature quick charging capabilities, allowing the devices to fully charge in just 1 to 1.5 hours, depending on the model. This minimizes downtime and ensures users can stay connected and track their activities without frequent interruptions. The magnetic puck-style charger further simplifies the recharging process, adding convenience to daily use.

Connectivity and Usability: Features That Simplify Your Day

Seamless integration with both iPhone and Android devices via the Huawei Health app ensures compatibility with a wide range of digital ecosystems. These smartwatches are equipped with several features designed to enhance usability, including:

NFC for contactless payments

for contactless payments Offline maps for navigation without an internet connection

for navigation without an internet connection eSIM support for staying connected even without a smartphone

These features make the watches versatile tools for everyday convenience. Whether you’re navigating a new city or making quick payments, the devices are designed to simplify your day-to-day activities.

Limitations: Areas That Could Be Improved

Despite their extensive feature set, the Watch Fit 4 and Watch 5 series have some limitations. Reflective screens can pose visibility challenges in certain lighting conditions, particularly during outdoor use. Additionally, real-world battery life may vary depending on usage patterns, which could fall short of the advertised claims for some users.

Another notable drawback is the lack of Google Pay support, which limits the utility of the NFC functionality for users who rely on this payment platform. Addressing these areas could further enhance the appeal of Huawei’s smartwatch lineup.

Versatility and Practicality in the Smartwatch Market

Huawei’s Watch Fit 4 and Watch 5 series offer a compelling combination of style, functionality, and performance. Whether you’re drawn to the lightweight, vibrant design of the Watch Fit 4 or the premium, feature-rich build of the Watch 5, these models cater to a wide range of preferences and needs. While minor limitations exist, their extensive feature set and competitive pricing position them as strong contenders in the smartwatch market. Both fitness enthusiasts and casual users will find these devices to be versatile and practical companions for their daily routines.

